Pats select OT Caedan Wallace with No. 68 pick in 2024 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots entered the 2024 NFL Draft with three glaring positional needs: Quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle. They addressed all three with their first three picks.

After selecting UNC QB Drake Maye third overall and Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with the 37th pick, the Patriots took Penn State tackle Caedan Wallace with the No. 68 pick in the third round.

Wallace started at right tackle in 40 games for the Nittany Lions. With Mike Onwenu in that spot for New England, our Phil Perry wonders whether Wallace can flip to the left side.

Long arms (34 inches). Big hands (almost 11 inches). Explosive tester (9-foot-8 broad jump).



There are some physical traits to like from New England's end. But right tackle seems settled. Curious if Eliot Wolf and Co. believe Wallace can flip to the left side. https://t.co/eC7VFL53dN — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 27, 2024

Wallace, 24, allowed just one sack on 346 pass plays last season. The 6-foot-5, 341-pounder will look to boost an offensive line that was a weakness for New England throughout most of the 2023 campaign.

The Patriots aren't scheduled to pick again on Day 2. They currently have four picks (110, 180, 193, and 231) on Day 3, which kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

