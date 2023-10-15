Pats rookie WR complains about playing time in since-deleted post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Only six weeks into his New England Patriots career, Kayshon Boutte is losing patience.

The sixth-round rookie wide receiver hasn't seen the field since the Patriots' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed Sunday's Week 6 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders as he was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive week.

Boutte took to social media to share his frustration. Before Sunday's game, he posted and quickly deleted an Instagram story with a message that read, "Free me."

You can see the post here.

Boutte's discontent is understandable. With injuries to fellow wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas, the LSU product was expected to earn a spot on the active roster for Sunday's game in Las Vegas. Instead, the Patriots elevated Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.

In Boutte's one and only appearance, however, he did little to convince head coach Bill Belichick that he belongs on the field. He had zero catches on four targets vs. Philly and failed to get both of his feet in bounds on two would-be sideline catches.

The struggling Patriots offense entered Week 6 with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery, and Reagor as their wide receivers. Malik Cunningham was signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad as a wideout/second-string quarterback.