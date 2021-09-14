The Patriots saw two running backs lose fumbles during Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Dolphins and running backs coach Ivan Fears didn’t hide his disappointment about that on Tuesday.

Fears said “one thing we preach more than anything in the world is good ball security” and that the fumbles by Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris gave the game away in Week One. He was particularly upset with Harris fumbling on the Miami 11-yard-line with just over three minutes on the clock because the team “got what we needed there and then we just had to eat clock and play the game.”

Fears thinks other teams will try to get the ball out of Harris’ hands in the coming weeks and expressed his confidence in Harris’ ability to avoid future issues.

“He’s going to have some tough situations and people are going to come after him. They’re going to come after the daggone ball,” Fears said, via CBS Boston. “I feel confident Damien will step up to the plate with this. I really do. We have not had a problem with him, so I think we’ll be alright.”

Harris, Stevenson and the rest of the Patriots are back on the field against the Jets in Week Two.

Pats RB coach Ivan Fears “confident” Damien Harris will bounce back from fumble originally appeared on Pro Football Talk