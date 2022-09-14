Steelers RB Najee Harris says he plans to play vs Patriots

Associated Press

Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to be available when Pittsburgh welcomes New England on Sunday. Harris injured his left foot late in last week's 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati and was replaced by rookie undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren. Harris' leg was heavily wrapped in the aftermath, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and plans to be on the field as Pittsburgh tries to beat the Patriots for just the second time since 2011.