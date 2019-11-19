Pats to put Gunner Olszewski on IR to make room for Isaiah Wynn

The Patriots need a roster spot for left tackle Isaiah Wynn, and they appear to have found it.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots plan to put wide receiver/special teamer Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.

He’s been dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, and hasn’t played since Week Eight.

The need for Wynn is more acute, as getting one of their better blockers back on the field could help an offense that hasn’t performed to expectations.

Wynn has been practicing after recovering from a Week Two toe injury, and if activated, would be eligible to play this week against the Cowboys.