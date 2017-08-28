Pats get a pass for a blunder, again

The Patriots gave up a second-round pick to get Kony Early and a third-rounder from the Panthers. And then the Patriots gave up on Ealy.

And few are saying the Patriots screwed it up.

That’s one of the spoils of securing five Super Bowl titles. Coach Bill Belichick has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to a periodic roster gaffe. He takes chances, sometimes they work out, sometimes they don’t, and ultimately all that matters is winning games. Which they constantly do.

Of course, that won’t stop some from trying to cast blame on the Patriots and Belichick for making a bad deal. But when the bulk of the deals work out — and when the Patriots get to the AFC title game every single year for six years and counting — the Patriots can afford to swing and miss from time to time.

It’s a small price to pay for regularly hitting home runs.