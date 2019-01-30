Pats linebacker says Bill Belichick isn't mean, 'he's cool'

Forget all the apathetic news conference videos of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick you’ve seen. Ignore all the “we’re-on-to-______” answers to legitimate questions and the constant “do-your-job” references. Turns out, Belichick isn’t as much of a curmudgeon as you might think. He’s actually “cool,” according to one Patriots linebacker.

That linebacker would be Elandon Roberts. During a Super Bowl LIII news conference, Roberts revealed Belichick isn’t “as mean as [the media thinks] he is, he’s cool,” according to NESN.





This may come as a shock to those who have only experienced Belichick through the media. In interviews and documentaries, the 66-year-old comes across as businesslike 100 percent of the time. Search YouTube and you’re far more likely to find video of Belichick throwing a tablet instead of Belichick doing something fun like riding a roller coaster.

In Belichick’s defense, he’s not always ornery in news conferences. He occasionally gives extremely detailed answers that give fans a hint at his knowledge of the game. That doesn’t help with the businesslike persona, but it’s a break from his normal responses.

Ask Bill Belichick a special teams question, and you're guaranteed to get a lengthy answer. Here's Bill on the role of the punt protector: pic.twitter.com/KQ050kGdjQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 1, 2017





Still, it’s tough to imagine Belichick as “cool.” Does he occasionally attend team meetings with his hat backward? Does he wear sunglasses indoors or something? Until we have evidence of Belichick being cool, it’s tough to imagine him as anything other than extremely focused on his job.

That’s worked out pretty well for Belichick throughout his career. Being cool is overrated when you have five Super Bowl rings as a head coach.

Bill Belichick just oozes cool, according to at least one of his players. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

