Pats take lead on Julian Edelman TD pass

The Patriots failed to score with Tom Brady throwing passes on their first three trips into the red zone, so they let someone else throw a pass on their fourth visit.

Brady swung the ball out to Julian Edelman and the former Kent State quarterback delivered a pass to Phillip Dorsett for a 15-yard touchdown. James White ran for a two-point conversion and the Patriots lead 17-10 with more than 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

It’s the fourth completion in four regular season pass attempts for Edelman. It’s also the first touchdown he’s thrown in the regular season, although he previously threw one in a playoff win over the Ravens after the 2014 season.

The Eagles led 10-0 early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, but their offense hasn’t generated much of anything since that point. That’s going to have to change if they’re going to pull out a home win.