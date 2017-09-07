Pats fan who helped find Tom Brady's missing jersey gets front-row seat for Chiefs game

The Patriots fan who helped discover the culprit behind Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey has been rewarded handsomely by team owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft met with Dylan Wagner, 19, on Thursday morning to give him a front-row ticket to the Patriots' opener against the Chiefs. Not only that, but Wagner will also sit in seat No. 12 (Brady's number) and was given a signed Brady jersey.







Front row ticket, seat #12 & signed jersey for Dylan Wagner, the Patriots fan who helped recover the stolen Brady Super Bowl jerseys #wcvb pic.twitter.com/l2bWnUAvT6

— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) September 7, 2017







Wagner, who lives in Seattle, helped police discover who stole Brady's jersey after the Patriots defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl 51. He said he is an avid sports memorabilia collector who began exchanging messages with Martin Mauricio Ortega, a former executive of a tabloid newspaper in Mexico City.

According to Wagner, Ortega sent him photos of his collection of jerseys in December, including Brady's Super Bowl 49 jersey. Wagner said he was suspicious but let it go.

Once news broke that Brady's Super Bowl 51 jersey was stolen, Wagner said he put two and two together and tipped off the FBI and NFL.

Both of Brady's jerseys were recovered, and Wagner became a Patriots hero.