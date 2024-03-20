Should Pats draft Drake Maye? Experts make case for and against QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the New England Patriots keep the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they'll likely choose between two quarterbacks: Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

While Maye fits the Patriots mold, according to our Phil Perry, he seems to be the more polarizing QB of the two. Some are willing to go as far as to name Maye the best passer in the draft, though others believe he shouldn't be a top-three selection.

In the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Perry talked to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema and NFL Media's Lance Zierlein to get both sides of the argument on Maye. Sikkema argued in favor of the UNC product while Zierlein expressed reluctance to take him at No. 3.

The case for Drake Maye - Trevor Sikkema

"The highs of what this guy has done, nobody's had more big-time throws in college football over the last two years," Sikkema said. "This guy is without question the most productive over-the-middle-of-the-field intermediate passer, which is very, very important for the NFL game, something that I don't think is talked about enough. He is by far the most experienced and productive player in that area of the field, so he's not afraid to test all three levels at all and all three layers, all three sections of sideline, sideline between the numbers. And I think he's just a fearless passer.

"He gives you that added mobility as well. He's not as fast as Jayden Daniels is, but he is plenty athletic enough to be able to escape from the pocket, avoid that pressure, even be able to build in some RPO threats where he can legitimately keep the football, get you some of those extra yards. And so, Maye I think from his arm talent to what he does with his legs and just the overall highs of his game, is too good to pass up in the top three if you ask me."

The case against Drake Maye - Lance Zierlein

"I think everyone who talks about Drake Maye hasn't really watched him. You can tell who's actually watched him and who's just seen, you know, highlight real footage," Zierlein said. "Drake Maye is an inconsistent quarterback. He is very talented. Great arm. There's an energy he brings to the field. Like, let me focus on the good. He has great size. He has a really strong arm. He has tremendous energy and leadership qualities. Is mobile enough to get out of a pocket and make plays.

"I think my problem right now is that he's just not polished enough. It concerns me because the touch is way off. The pass placement in the middle of the field is not where it needs to be in the accuracy. And I think he's still got a lot of growing up to do as a quarterback, not as a person at all. I don't mean to say that. But in terms of learning, I think he'll really benefit from going to an NFL scheme."

