Which of Pats' coordinator hires was their top choice? Perry offers intel originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are completely revamping their coaching staff this offseason after parting ways with Bill Belichick. They've already hired a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, and more changes could be coming in the position coach ranks after the departures of Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri.

But did first-year head coach Jerod Mayo get his ideal setup at the three coordinator spots?

Our Patriots Insider Phil Perry joined NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition from Super Bowl Radio Row in Las Vegas on Monday to share what he's hearing about New England's three new coordinators -- OC Alex Van Pelt, DC DeMarcus Covington and STC Jeremy Springer -- and which of those three actually was the team's top candidate.

"I think they got one out of their three top choices at all three coordinator spots," Perry said, as seen in the video above. "Marquice Williams was on the Falcons, ended up becoming the special teams coordinator in Atlanta; (he) turned the Patriots down, ostensibly, and they end up with Jeremy Springer instead.

"Defensive coordinator, that's the one they hit (with) DeMarcus Covington. He was already in-house (as the Patriots' defensive line coach). We understand how that one went down.

"And then offensively, I think Nick Caley was their first choice. I know the inexperience part of it would have been a factor for people. I think you would have seen the two-pronged approach that it appears the Patriots are using now with Van Pelt and Ben McAdoo. It would have been something like Caley and Van Pelt, and you would have gotten your experience, but also your young up-and-comer with a lot of energy who relates to players well, who is a really smart guy."

OC might be the most important position outside head coach considering the state of the offense in 2023 (13.9 points per game, tied for last in the NFL). So, it's cause for some concern that the Patriots didn't land their perceived top choice in Caley, who spent eight seasons in New England before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 as their tight ends coach.

"I think Nick Caley is going to be an offensive coordinator in the league pretty soon," Perry added. "I think Jerod Mayo wanted him. I just don't think (the Patriots) were able to convince him. I think 4-13 is still relevant in that they couldn't encourage people that they wanted to take this job, because the roster is in the state it's in.

"In some ways, Bill Belichick and the state he left the roster in with his departure are looming over all of this."

To Perry's point, Van Pelt has his work cut out for him to overhaul an offense that lacks starting-caliber players at the two most important positions (quarterback and offensive tackle) and doesn't have a true No. 1 wide receiver. The Patriots do have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a wealth of cap space to address those needs, but perhaps Caley thought it was better to bide his time in sunny Los Angeles and wait for the next OC opening rather than take a high-risk job in New England.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();