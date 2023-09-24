Pats go up 10-0 in second quarter

Things are not going well for the Jets in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams left the game to be examined in the sideline medical tent after a first down by Pats wideout Demario Douglas and the Patriots scored their first touchdown of the game one play later.

Mac Jones hit tight end Pharaoh Brown with a 58-yard touchdown to make the score 10-0 with over 11 minutes to play in the first half. Brown is the third Patriots tight end to catch a pass so far on Sunday and Jones is 6-of-11 for 125 yards through the raindrops at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson has been far less effective. The Jets quarterback is 3-of-7 for 16 yards and he's been sacked twice.

Williams was able to return to the game, but the Jets will need a big turnaround from Wilson to have any chance on Sunday.