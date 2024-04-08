Patrons experience once-in-a-lifetime Masters eclipse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A solar eclipse. Not only are they rare, but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see one on the first day of the 88th Masters Tournament.

We’ve all heard of them, most of us have already seen one…but, what exactly is a solar eclipse?

Do you know what a solar eclipse is?

“Uh yes… it is… got me on the spot now,” said patron Tony Culler.

“Where the um…sun and the moon cross,” said patrons Angela Rush and Michelle Daley.

“It is when the moon passes over the sun at the direct time, and it’s actually kind of ironic that it’s happening, it’s kind of intentional that it’s happening this time because it’s normally not this close together,” said patron Brittany Massey.

They’re all kind of right. NASA says it’s when the moon passes between the sun and the earth.

And it’s very unusual that it’s only been 7 years since the last total solar eclipse visible from the U.S.

Patrons think it’s serendipity.

“It’s once in a lifetime, right? We mentioned earlier that we were talking about getting matching masters tattoos, with the sun and the eclipse with today’s date.”

LIVE: 2024 Masters Tournament | Monday Updates

Others, had their focus on not something, but someone else.

“I think this is the last time Tiger Woods is gonna be out here, that’s really what makes it special for me,” said patron Andrew Griffin.

What could be better? The Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods, a solar eclipse…and arguably the real star of the show: free glasses!

“I knew they were gonna have some here. And I was like there’s no way they won’t have some here, so I was pumped that they had them.”

“I’m gonna keep ‘em forever.”

As the sun sets on an exciting first day of the tournament, there’s no doubt going to be more special moments during the rest of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.