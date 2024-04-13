Patrons enjoy golf exhibit at Augusta Museum of History

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Many patrons have waited years to be put on the list to purchase Masters tickets, much like Peter Bartos from Arizona who’s been waiting for 31 years.

“the lottery stared in 1993 since 1993 and every year since 1993 I’ve been in the ticket lottery unsuccessfully until the email came last August congratulating me on being selected to purchase tickets ” said Bartos.

And just before Bartos and his wife step into onto the grounds at Augusta National for the first time Saturday, they’re taking a walk around Augusta Museum of History golf exhibit.

Because phones aren’t allowed in the at the National during tournament play, he says it’s great to have memories from the museum.

“there will be no photographs tomorrow so we’re here downtown at the museum these will actually end up being keys to our memory of the golf tournament” said Bartos.

The golf exhibit has two rooms full of history, with paintings of the very first golf course in Augusta, the history of golf carts, and the evolution of golf fashion.

” and the girls had the green jackets first they started in 1937 and the guys got their new jackets in the late 1940s so we tell the breadth” said Nancy Glaser, Augusta Museum of History Executive director.

They even show the invention of golf balls and golf tees.

” golf tees there’s a whole evolution of golf tees and actually the gentleman who invented them was an African American dentist and he created the first golf tee” said Nancy Glaser, Augusta Museum of History Executive director.

Other patrons from near and far are also experiencing the exhibit for the first time.

“Actually, we’ve lived here four years never been to the museum, so we had to come by here this is a phenomenal museum” said Clint Karamath, patron visiting museum.

“Yeah, it’s a great museum! It’s got two big draws– it’s got the Masters piece and it’s got James Brown so you can’t forget the Godfather of Soul”

And with help from other resources, the golf exhibit is here to stay.

“All thee major people we’ve gone to all the organizations PGA the USGA Puma these all have made contributions the Augusta Country Club has made contributions Palmetto Golf Club has given us loans; these are all loans” said Glaser.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.