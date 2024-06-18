Patronage for Marieluise-Fleißer-Realschule

FC Bayern, with its Red against Racism campaign and its handball department, has taken over the patronage of the Marieluise-Fleißer-Realschule in the Munich suburb of Giesing. The project team and club mascot Berni were present at a ceremony in the assembly hall where headmistress Birgitt Michelly-Jipp was officially presented with the School without Racism - School with Courage seal by Aktion Courage e.V. in front of 300 guests.

The Red against Racism team led by Benny Folkmann and Andreas Werner gave a speech, presented the club’s guidelines for action with specific behavioural tips, and showed the pupils in an interactive presentation that a successful team always benefits from diversity and cohesion - just as the FC Bayern teams exemplify on the pitch. The gift was a Bayern Red against Racism warm-up shirt, signed by Mathys Tel.

Around 4,300 schools now belong to the nationwide School without Racism - School with Courage network. The key question is: How do we want to live? In a world in which human rights apply to everyone, or in one in which it always depends on where you come from, what you look like and what you have or don't have? The pupils of the Marieluise-Fleißer-Realschule approached the topic in a variety of creative ways at the ceremony; through songs, poems, video clips and presentations, and the Tree of Diversity created jointly by the school community was also inaugurated.

The Marieluise-Fleißer-Realschule is the fourth school to join forces with FC Bayern to promote diversity and combat racism. The Perlacher Straße secondary school, the Therese-Giese secondary school and the school on Wittelsbacher Straße also have a partnership via the club’s basketball team.