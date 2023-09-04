Patrol: Alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Perry Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol

PERRY TWP. – A pedestrian attempting to cross state Route 172 died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Stacy Antill, 51, of Steubenville was hit at 5:10 p.m. near Lennox Avenue by an eastbound 2006 Ford E-250 driven by Armando Castellanos, 29, of Massillon.

Antill was taken by Perry Township Fire Department to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

The patrol said alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Pedestrian Stacy Antill struck, killed in Perry Township on Route 172