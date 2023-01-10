Patriots have yet to contact Bill O'Brien about offensive coordinator job

Curran: Patriots have yet to contact Bill O'Brien about OC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill O'Brien seemingly would make sense as the New England Patriots' next offensive coordinator. But the Patriots don't appear to be in a particular rush to hire him.

O'Brien and the Patriots still haven't had contact as of midday Tuesday, our Tom E. Curran reports. Here's Curran's take on what that lack of communication means:

Per NFL rules, New England technically can't conduct interviews with coordinators until Wednesday morning at the earliest. But if the Patriots want to hire O'Brien, they may have to act fast.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently floated the idea of O'Brien replacing Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, while the Tennessee Titans also could be an intriguing destination for O'Brien considering his close relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel.

O'Brien has familiarity with the Patriots, having spent five seasons in New England from 2007 to 2011 and serving as the offensive coordinator in 2011. He also has a connection with quarterback Mac Jones, who helped O'Brien learn Alabama's offense when O'Brien took the Crimson Tide OC job in 2021. After a failed season of Matt Patricia calling offensive plays, Jones likely would benefit from a familiar face with a wealth of offensive experience in O'Brien.

Tampa Bay can't conduct coordinator interviews until after they're eliminated from the postseason, so if the Patriots feel the Titans (or any other non-playoff team) aren't a real threat, there's no real urgency to connect with O'Brien.

If they're seriously considering him as their next OC, though, they may want to get down to business this week.