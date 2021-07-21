Patriots wrap up draft class with Christian Barmore signing

The Patriots have signed their entire 2021 draft class.

New England’s only previously unsigned rookie, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, signed his contract today.

The Patriots traded the 46th, 122nd and 139th picks in the draft to Cincinnati to move up and take Barmore 38th overall. Like the Patriots’ first-round pick, Mac Jones, Barmore played his college football at Alabama, and Bill Belichick’s buddy Nick Saban undoubtedly gave Belichick a good scouting report.

Barmore was the defensive MVP of this year’s College Football National Championship Game.

Although training camp hasn’t started yet, all of the Patriots’ rookies are at the team facility working this week.

