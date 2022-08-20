Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton expected to miss time with collarbone injury
#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton will "miss some time" with a collarbone injury, per source. Not expected to be season-ending.
Makes sense for New England to hold onto depth at WR now, however.@RapSheet on it first.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 20, 2022
New England Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton has reportedly suffered a collarbone injury that will cause him to “miss some time.”
The good news is the injury isn’t season-ending, and there’s a great chance Thornton will return to the lineup at some point. However, it does put a damper on what had otherwise been a solid training camp for the first-year NFL receiver.
Stay tuned as more information becomes available on this developing story.
