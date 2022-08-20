Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton expected to miss time with collarbone injury

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
New England Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton has reportedly suffered a collarbone injury that will cause him to “miss some time.”

The good news is the injury isn’t season-ending, and there’s a great chance Thornton will return to the lineup at some point. However, it does put a damper on what had otherwise been a solid training camp for the first-year NFL receiver.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available on this developing story.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

