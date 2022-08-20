Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton out with collarbone injury

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
New England Patriots fans were hoping that rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton would live up to his second-round selection. Early returns showed that he just might, with  the Baylor product impressing in training camp and in his first NFL preseason game. However, those hopes are on hold now as the rookie suffered a collarbone injury, putting him on the shelf for the time being.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network had the news first on Saturday afternoon:

As noted, Thornton has been one of the few bright spots about the Patriots offense this preseason. His combination of speed and route-running looked ready for the NFL, as noted when he caught a touchdown against the New York Giants in his first preseason game.

Thornton’s blocking also showed up in a big way for New England this preseason.

Unfortunately, Patriots fans will need to wait a little longer to see his skills back on the field. This news might open the door for Nelson Agholor to remain in New England, as Thornton’s quick acclimation to the NFL — coupled with Agholor’s cap number — put the veteran’s status on the roster in question.

 

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

