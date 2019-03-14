Patriots WR target Golden Tate agrees to deal with Giants originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Another Patriots wide receiver target is off the board, as Golden Tate has agreed to sign with the New York Giants.

The deal is for four years, $37.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Eagles' WR Golden Tate is signing with the NY Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2019

Tate, who spent seven games with the Lions last season before being traded to the Eagles, tallied 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

The 30-year-old veteran said earlier in the offseason that he'd love to play with the Patriots, and it was reported Thursday that Tate's decision was narrowed down to either the Pats or Steelers. But after shipping Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, it's clear New York wants Tate as their No. 1 wideout for 2019.

