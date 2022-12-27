This Patriots WR received Pro Football Focus' highest grade in Week 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kendrick Bourne hasn't had a very prominent role in the New England Patriots offense this season, but when he's been on the field, the veteran wide receiver has often played pretty well.

The latest example came in Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.

Bourne set season highs with six receptions, nine targets, 100 receiving yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for the Patriots, a late fumble by running back Rhamondre Stevenson proved costly in a 22-18 loss.

But they had a chance to earn a comeback win in large part because of Bourne. On the first of the Patriots' two touchdown drives, Bourne moved the offense into the red zone with a 32-yard reception between triple coverage.

Three plays later, Bourne hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Mac Jones.

Bourne's excellent performance earned him a 93.7/100 grade from Pro Football Focus. It was the highest PFF grade for a wide receiver in Week 16.

Highest-graded WRs in Week 16 pic.twitter.com/wH7JqKPUd7 — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2022

Bourne is a very good wideout, but, for whatever reason, his usage has gone way down in 2022.

Why hasn't Kendrick Bourne played more?



Bill Belichick: "No particular reason." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 24, 2022

It doesn't make much sense, especially for an offense that has struggled mightily throughout the season and lacks playmakers.

The Patriots would be smart to use Bourne even more over the final two weeks of the season because, even with a 7-8 record, they still have a chance to reach the AFC playoffs. But it might be too little, too late.