Patriots WR Nelson Agholor praises Jakobi Meyers’ work ethic

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a consistent force for the Patriots in the passing game, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, in particular, had praise for Meyers following Sunday’s game.

Meyers was a key piece for the Patriots offense during the team’s 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught nine passes for 95 yards on 13 targets. He was a security blanket for quarterback Mac Jones, as the Steelers defense gave the Patriots offense fits early on.’

Agholor played well in his own right, catching six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. It was his highest receiving output as a member of the Patriots. Despite his strong performance, he made sure to credit Meyers for his consistency.

“Practices with that type of mentality,” Agholor said, per NESN’s Dakota Randall, “Trains with that type of mentality in the weight room — conditioning, all that. In the classroom. And then he goes out here and he just plays. Does his job. When the ball’s in the air, he has great focus and he’s a tough player.

“I would say I’ve played with a lot of tough players, but I have so much respect for tough he is and how consistent he is as a player. He’s a guy that I’m very honored to play next to even at his young age because his leadership is a silent leadership. He doesn’t have to talk, he just leads by example.”

This is the second strong week in a row for Meyers.

He was one of the few bright spots during New England’s loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. He looks to be a favorite target for Jones. So it’ll be intriguing to see his production in this offense moving forward, as New England gets more comfortable with their offensive system.

