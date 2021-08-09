Patriots WR N’Keal Harry keeps the door open for a potential trade

In more ways than one, N’Keal Harry is keeping alive the potential for a trade away from the New England Patriots. The receiver, whose agent made a trade request on Harry’s behalf in June, is playing the best football of his career, which could do one of two things.

On one hand, it could solidify Harry’s standing with New England, perhaps giving his Patriots tenure new life. On the other hand, it could simply build his trade value, which would increase the likelihood Harry lands with another team. A week ago, Harry said he’d “definitely” be open to staying with the Patriots. He was asked Sunday if he thinks he’ll still be with the Patriots or whether the trade request was off the table.

“Everything that’s going on off the field, that’s really not my focus at all,” Harry said. “Like I said, I’m focused on becoming a better football player each day, and whatever happens, off the field, happens. I’m not going to worry about that right now.”

Harry has yet to make it clear he no longer wants to be traded. So it seems, in the meantime, the trade request is still in place. But the 2019 first-round pick is doing what he can not to dwell on the negative.

“For me, honestly, I could care less what the doubters think,” Harry told reporters. “All I know is there’s a lot of people that are still supporting me and still believe in me, so I want to prove those people right. My family included, my friends, my agent, everybody. I want to prove them right and prove myself right.”

Through his first two seasons, Harry had just 45 catches, 414 yards and four touchdowns, an underwhelming set of numbers for a former first-round pick, especially when the Patriots have been in significant need of a top-end receiver.

Harry has taken a tremendous leap forward during the first 10 days of training camp, making big plays every day. He may have even made the most sensational catch of training camp, a diving effort in the corner of the end zone after roasting cornerback Joejuan Williams.

“It’s great to have the fans back out here, supporting us, and like I said, that’s just a couple examples of the plays I expect myself to make,” Harry said of the acrobatic catch. “So, they see them as spectacular, I see those as routine plays for me.”

