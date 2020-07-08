New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu looks primed for a bounce-back season in 2020.

The Patriots paid a high price -- a 2020 second-round pick -- to acquire Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons last October before the NFL trade deadline. After two encouraging games to begin his Patriots career, including a strong performance with eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown versus the Baltimore Ravens, Sanu suffered an ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

He was never the same player for the remainder of the season.

Sanu had offseason surgery on his ankle, and based on his most recent workout videos, the recovery appears to be going quite well.

Check out Sanu's two new videos in the Instagram posts below:

Sanu might be one of the hardest working players of the league's offseason. The veteran wideout has posted several workout videos in recent months -- including some with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton -- where he is practicing everything from running routes, catching passes, improving his agility/quickness and his raw speed.

The Patriots offense, regardless of who starts at quarterback, will need much better production from Sanu in 2020 than it received in 2019. If healthy, Sanu should be able to rediscover the form that made him such a valuable target for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan over several years.

Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu's latest Instagram workout videos are impressive originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston