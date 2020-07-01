New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu already is hard at work building chemistry with his team's new quarterback.

The Patriots reportedly have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran quarterback Cam Newton, and he was seen in a new video with Sanu that was posted Tuesday.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Check it out in the tweets below:

Cam and Mohamed Sanu already linking up 👀



(via @sidelinehustle) pic.twitter.com/TRtw3b25jK



— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 1, 2020

Sanu and Newton both have a lot to prove this season.

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in March and spent several months on the free agent market before the Patriots finally acquired him. Sanu was dealt from the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots before last season's trade deadline in October. After a strong Week 9 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, Sanu suffered an ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and was never the same player. His performance suffered and he eventually had surgery on the ankle over the offseason.

Story continues

Sanu is one of several Patriots players who've reacted to Newton coming to Foxboro since the story broke Sunday night. "He can help the team in so many ways," Sanu told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "He's a big powerful leader. All he has to do is go be Cam. He's an MVP."

The 2020 season is an opportunity for both Newton and Sanu to prove their doubters wrong, and it looks like they're already hard at work trying to accomplish that goal.

Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu already working out with new QB Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston