Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne shares thoughts on DeAndre Hopkins visit

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne didn’t shy away from answering a question in regards to the reported team visit from five-time Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins set for next week.

Bourne admitted he was open to anything that would help the team win football games, but from a personal standpoint, he thought it would be cool playing alongside a player he’s watched in his younger days.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop. It would be cool. I don’t really know [the gist] of what’s going on, but yeah, he’s a great player,” Bourne said after OTAs practice on Friday. “Just what he’s done in his career and just watching him when I was younger and stuff, and he’s just a great leader. So if anything was to happen, he’s a great leader.”

WR Kendrick Bourne on free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins possibly joining the Patriots: It would be cool … anything to help us win. pic.twitter.com/oYBV9VTaWa — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 9, 2023

Bourne could get an opportunity to share the field with Hopkins if the Patriots come to a contract agreement with the star free agent receiver.

I recently posted a piece on the three reasons why Hopkins visiting is a big deal for New England. The Patriots would essentially be getting an elite outside weapon and a true No. 1 receiving target for a sluggish offense that was in desperate need of playmakers last season.

Just by being on the field, Hopkins would make life significantly easier on Bourne and the rest of the skilled position players.

