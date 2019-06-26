Patriots WR Julian Edelman's Bill Belichick impersonation is pretty good originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has played under Bill Belichick his entire nine-year NFL career, so he has a pretty good idea of how the legendary head coach talks and operates.

Therefore, it's hardly a surprise that Edelman is able to do a pretty good impersonation of Belichick, which he showed off in the build up to the release of his Showtime documentary "100%: Julian Edelman".

Check it out in the video below:

Not bad, not bad.

Edelman's documentary premieres Friday, June 28. Much of the film's focus will be on his last couple of seasons, which have featured several highs (including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award) and lows (such as a knee injury in 2017 and PED suspension in 2018).

