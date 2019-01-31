Patriots WR Julian Edelman trolls Rams with unique take on In-N-Out logo originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Julian Edelman poked some fun at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday by tweeting a photo of the In-N-Out Burger logo, except the New England Patriots wide receiver put his own unique spin on it.

Here's a look:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well played, sir.

In-N-Out Burger is a popular food chain that was founded in southern California and has since expanded into other states across the nation. Edelman usually posts some sort of hype video in the days leading up to a playoff game, and he still might do that.

Edelman and the Patriots will play the Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. The Patriots are aiming for their sixth Lombardi Trophy, while the Rams are hoping for their first since returning to Los Angeles a few seasons ago.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.