Patriots WR Julian Edelman teases possibility of new jerseys in latest tweet

What are the chances of the New England Patriots wearing new jerseys in 2020?

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman teased fans Friday with a tweet that read, "Hearing rumors about new jerseys..."

We don't know if Edelman is talking about a brand new jersey, or just the return of the iconic uniform the team used in the 1990s. It's been a while since the Patriots wore any of their throwback jerseys in an actual game.

If anyone was going to tease a jersey using this design, Edelman is the right choice. Drew Bledsoe helped make the blue Flying Elvis jerseys famous in the 1990s when he was the Patriots' franchise quarterback, and like Edelman, he wore No. 11.

Those jerseys helped usher in a new era of Patriots football beginning in 1993. They represented not only a different uniform, but also a new logo. Instead of Pat Patriot, a Flying Elvis design was introduced, one that's still used today.

The Patriots have worn their current jerseys since 2000, which, ironically, coincided with Tom Brady's arrival in New England. If the Patriots do unveil new jerseys for the 2020 season, the real question is will Brady be wearing them? The 42-year-old quarterback is able to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the market opens next week.

