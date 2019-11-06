Mohamed Sanu is impressing his New England Patriots teammates on and off the field.

The veteran wide receiver was acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons about a week before the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline. He made his debut in New England's Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns and played well, but he really made a profound impact Sunday in his team's Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanu tallied 10 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. He was among the few bright spots from an otherwise disappointing night for the Pats.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had nothing but praise for Sanu during a Wednesday morning interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"I'll tell you right now, MoMo's an unbelievable teammate," Edelman said. "I didn't even know about (Sanu talking to rookie N'Keal Harry), and it doesn't surprise me that he was probably talking to N'Keal or whoever and probably giving them some great words of advice. He's played a lot of football in this league as well.

"He had a good game and he did a lot of great things for us out there, and it's good having him. It's good adding a playmaker."

Edelman and Sanu have the potential to be a really productive and reliable tandem in the passing game for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Sanu was great against Baltimore, and so was Edelman, who caught 10 of the 11 passes thrown his way for a team-high 89 yards.

The return of rookie wideout N'Keal Harry from injured reserve should bolster the strength of the Patriots' receiving corps even further, giving New England a much-needed boost with a tough schedule coming up after the bye that includes four consecutive games against playoff-caliber opponents.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman praises 'unbelievable teammate' Mohamed Sanu originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston