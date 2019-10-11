Patriots WR Julian Edelman praises Tom Brady as 'GOAT' of QB sneaks

FOXBORO, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady usually receives praise for his abilities to throw the football, but it was his legs that helped power the defending Super Bowl champs to a 35-14 Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

And by his legs, we mean lunging across the goal line for a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns on QB sneaks.

The Patriots struggled throughout Thursday night's game on the ground, averaging less than three yards per carry until a flurry of yards late in the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided. When they got to the goal line, Brady took it upon himself to put much-needed points on the board.

"We were low on some bodies, and I had some opportunity there, so I tried to just get it in," Brady said.

The 42-year-old veteran scored on a QB sneak at the end of the first half to put the Patriots up 21-14 after the Giants had erased a 14-point deficit, and his other QB sneak touchdown increased New England's lead to 35-14 late in the fourth quarter.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had the best postgame reaction to Brady's two scores.

"It's awesome," Edelman said. "He's like the best QB-sneaker I've ever seen. He's the GOAT of QB sneaking."

Brady also made a little bit of history with his QB sneaks. He became the oldest quarterback to ever have multiple rushing touchdowns in a game, passing his former teammate Doug Flutie, who set the mark in November of 2003.

The six-time Super Bowl champion now has 22 career rushing touchdowns, which moves him into a tie with running back Stevan Ridley for 10th all-time in Patriots history.

