Report: Patriots WR Julian Edelman has torn ACL

Julian Edelman reportedly suffered a torn ACL when he went down after a pass reception in the Patriots' game against the Lions Friday night.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported after the game that sources indicate they believe it is a torn ACL, but Edelman will undergo an MRI Saturday to confirm.

Dr. Mark Adickes, an orthopedic surgeon and analyst for ESPN, tweeted after looking at Edelman's injury that, "I would be shocked if he does not have an ACL tear. That would be a season ending injury."







Edelman led the Patriots in receptions (98) and yards (1,161) in 2017 and has led the Patriots in receptions two of the last three years. Edelman had three catches for 52 yards in Friday's game before leaving with the injury.

He was carted off of the field to the locker room within minutes of his injury.

Update: Edelman was seen with crutches on the way to the team buses.







The former Kent State quarterback signed a two-year, $11 million extension in June.