Patriots WR Julian Edelman gives simple Boston pitch to Anthony Davis

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, but that isn't the only prize these cities are competing for.

New Orleans Pelicans superstar center Anthony Davis has requested a trade, and two of the NBA's most storied franchises, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, are interested in acquiring him.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was asked Thursday about Davis potentially coming to Boston, and he gave a short pitch to the Pelicans star.

.@Edelman11 on why AD should go to the Celtics over the Lakers: "LA is Hollywood. Boston's a sports town. Plain and simple." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vLSlrgxfkA — kevin driscoll (@kevndriscoll) February 1, 2019

Edelman wasn't the only Patriots player to pitch Boston as a destination for the six-time All-Star.

McCourty: "It's Titletown man, you can't beat it. You got Kyrie Irving, Jason Tatum, a ton of pieces already in place... If [Anthony Davis] has any say in it, he'll be playing in Boston" pic.twitter.com/eNZCGdzTFg — kevin driscoll (@kevndriscoll) February 1, 2019

Everyone's favorite lefty punter, Ryan Allen, says Anthony Davis should go to Boston if he wants to win titles: "There's something in the water." pic.twitter.com/gaa8vBi9WY — kevin driscoll (@kevndriscoll) February 1, 2019

The Celtics are closer to contending for a championship than the Lakers, and Boston plays in a weaker Eastern Conference. C's president of basketball Danny Ainge and his staff also have proven they can make the moves necessary to fill out a roster with championship-level depth. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens also ranks among the best coaches in the league.

L.A. is enticing, but if Davis really wants to win above all else, Boston is the best destination for him.

