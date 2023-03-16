New Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had great reaction to move

The New England Patriots signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year contract on Wednesday, and his reaction to starting a new NFL chapter was pretty astounding.

Smith-Schuster is coming off a 2022 season that saw him post productive numbers. He recorded 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns, when catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. He proved to be a valuable asset to the Chiefs throughout the season, including posting a seven-catch, 53-yard performance in the Super Bowl.

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he began his career and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Not long after the Patriots news was announced, he was so excited to hear about his new home that he sent out a tweet.

Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EwOxy7L7yz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

It will be fascinating to see how Smith-Schuster fits into New England’s offense. The Patriots needed to upgrade the wide receiver position, and they have begun doing so with this latest move.

