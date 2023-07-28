Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has great reasons for choosing No. 7

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ultimately made the decision to choose No. 7 for his jersey number with the Patriots.

He had several reasons for choosing the number, with his main one being extremely important.

“My mom’s favorite number is seven. She has seven kids. Lucky No. 7. One of my favorite football players, soccer, wears No. 7. Vinícius Júnior, Year 7,” said Smith-Schuster. “So yeah, it was kind of like a number that I picked that kind of represents a lot of things.”

Smith-Schuster was the Patriots’ top acquisition of the 2023 offseason. Since missing OTAs and minicamp, he is clearly ready to go after appearing in the first two training camp practices.

Why did Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster pick No. 7? For mom, of course … among other reasons. pic.twitter.com/rk5dx0t3dy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2023

He comes off a season that saw him win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs by tallying 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He figures to play a big part in Bill O’Brien’s revamped Patriots offense.

It will be exciting for Patriots fans to see if he can help open things up enough to give the struggling unit a fighting chance.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire