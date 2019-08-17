Patriots WR Josh Gordon's fantasy value soars after his reinstatement

Josh Gordon's reinstatement by the NFL and his return to the Patriots has not only given the New England's receiving corps a potential lift, but has risen his fantasy value as well.

Before the reinstatement, Gordon's average draft position, according to FantasyPros, was 176. His draft rank there now is 75, with CBSSports.com's Chris Towers moving him into the Top 30 and Tom Brady moving up draft boards now that he again has Gordon as a target.

Still, there's always the risk for Gordon to be suspended again, as he has throughout his NFL career, including last season with the Patriots, when he missed the final two games of the regular season and three playoffs.

He played 11 regular-season games for the Patriots and made 40 catches for 720 yards. He led the NFL in yards per reception (18.0) among receivers who've played at least 50 percent of their team's snaps.

Still, in fantasy terms, he only cleared double-digit points four times with four five-catch games and two 100-yard games.

The Sporting News had Gordon as the 33rd-best WR in fantasy points per game last season. His 40/720/3 TD season extrapolated to a full 16 games, per Towers, has him at 72/1300/9, which would've made him the No. 13 WR last season.

