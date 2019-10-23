Patriots' WR Josh Gordon (knee) placed on injured reserve list

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been placed on injured reserve and won't play again during the 2019 NFL season.

The news broke Wednesday afternoon (and is on the league's transaction wire) shortly after the Patriots released their first Week 8 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Gordon was among four Patriots players who didn't practice Wednesday.

The veteran wide receiver suffered a knee injury in New England's Week 6 win over the New York Giants and didn't play in the Week 7 victory against the New York Jets.

Gordon finishes the season with 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games. His loss is a huge blow to the team's wide receiver depth, which has been a concern most of the season. The Patriots did trade for Atlanta Falcons wideout Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday, but it will take him some time to learn the offense and build chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady.

Rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to practice last week and, if activated from injured reserve, would be able to play as early as Week 9 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

The full injury Wednesday reports for both the Patriots and Browns are listed below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Josh Gordon, Knee/Ankle

TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee

G Shaq Mason, Ankle









LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring











FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.



CLEVELAND BROWNS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Damarious Randall, Hamstring



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Kendall Lamm, Knee



FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Odell Beckham, Jr., Groin

DT Daniel Ekuale, Concussion

QB Baker Mayfield, Hip

CB Denzel Ward, Hamstring

CB Greedy Williams, Hamstring











