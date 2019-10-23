Patriots' WR Josh Gordon (knee) placed on injured reserve list
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been placed on injured reserve and won't play again during the 2019 NFL season.
The news broke Wednesday afternoon (and is on the league's transaction wire) shortly after the Patriots released their first Week 8 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Gordon was among four Patriots players who didn't practice Wednesday.
The veteran wide receiver suffered a knee injury in New England's Week 6 win over the New York Giants and didn't play in the Week 7 victory against the New York Jets.
Gordon finishes the season with 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games. His loss is a huge blow to the team's wide receiver depth, which has been a concern most of the season. The Patriots did trade for Atlanta Falcons wideout Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday, but it will take him some time to learn the offense and build chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady.
Rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to practice last week and, if activated from injured reserve, would be able to play as early as Week 9 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
The full injury Wednesday reports for both the Patriots and Browns are listed below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Josh Gordon, Knee/Ankle
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
CLEVELAND BROWNS (2-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Damarious Randall, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Kendall Lamm, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Odell Beckham, Jr., Groin
DT Daniel Ekuale, Concussion
QB Baker Mayfield, Hip
CB Denzel Ward, Hamstring
CB Greedy Williams, Hamstring
