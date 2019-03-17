Patriots WR Josh Gordon busy training in Florida in new Instagram videos originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's unknown if Josh Gordon will be able to play for the New England Patriots, or any team, during the 2019 season, but the veteran wide receiver is busy training just in case he gets the opportunity.

A couple weeks ago, Gordon posted photos of him training in Florida. On Sunday, videos surfaced of Gordon catching passes and running, as he tries to stay in shape for a potential NFL return.

Check out the tweet below for the latest footage of Gordon's offseason training:

Here's a look at some of Josh Gordon's training in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/cUR1SMLE4x — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 17, 2019

Gordon currently is suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

The 27-year-old wideout was acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Cleveland Browns last September. He played very well for the Patriots, tallying 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He was suspended in December and did not play for the Patriots in their run to a Super Bowl LIII title.

However, the Patriots did place an original round tender on Gordon, who's currently a restricted free agent. It's possible he could return to the Patriots next season, but the league would have to reinstate him for that process to begin.

