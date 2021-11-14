Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers shares what made first NFL TD extra special

Jakobi Meyers shares what made first NFL TD extra special originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The wait is over as Jakobi Meyers finally caught the first touchdown pass of his NFL career in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.

The New England Patriots wide receiver played in 39 games and tallied 134 receptions before his 11-yard TD late in the fourth quarter. Meyers' teammates celebrated the occasion by mobbing him in the end zone.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN!



📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sKTPjxaTre — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

It took Meyers two-and-a-half seasons to accomplish the feat, but the long-overdue touchdown actually wasn't the highlight of the unforgettable moment for the undrafted wideout.

“You know what’s crazy? Honestly, fact that everybody celebrated with me means more than the touchdown," Meyers said after the 45-7 blowout. "I feel like it says a lot about your teammates, what they think of you, just the fact that they were all there. I know they’ve been waiting on it. They’ve been real patient. And everyone outside of them, my family, that was more so for them. …

“Just the fact that everybody celebrated with me and it finally happened, that’s a moment that I’ll probably hold onto forever.”

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was one of several teammates to express excitement for Meyers after the game.

"It was awesome," Jones said during his press conference. "I told him today, 'You're gonna score,' before the game. I didn't know it was going to come from (Brian) Hoyer. It was great. I was super excited."

Meyers will look to add another tally to his touchdown total when the Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.