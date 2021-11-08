Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers now holds infamous NFL record after win vs. Panthers

Jakobi Meyers now holds an NFL record he probably wishes he didn't originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers holds an NFL record he probably wishes he didn't.

Meyers tallied just one reception for eight yards during the Patriots' 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Sunday's Week 9 game at Bank of America Stadium.

Those eight yards gave him 1,523 for his career, which set a new record for the most receiving yards without a touchdown of any player in league history. The previous record was 1,516 yards by former Atlanta Falcons running back Gerald Riggs.

It finally happened.



Jakobi Meyers now holds the record for the most career receiving yards (1,517) without a touchdown.https://t.co/heROed4vCR — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2021

Meyers has found the end zone before, but only on 2-point conversion plays. He has yet to score an actual touchdown in 38 career games dating back to 2019.

The 24-year-old wideout has still been a productive player for the Patriots offense despite not scoring any touchdowns. He leads the team in both receptions (45) and receiving yards (427). No other player has caught more than 26 passes from rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

It's only a matter of time before Meyers finally scores a touchdown. He's too talented of a player to be kept out of the end zone for much longer.