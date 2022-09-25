Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers not expected to play against Ravens

Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable today due to a knee injury, is not expected to play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

The New England Patriots are expected to be without their best receiving weapon, Jakobi Meyers, in Sunday’s Week 3 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday morning.

There was hope that Meyers would be able to play in the team’s home opener, but it’s looking like it’s going to take him more time to work his way back from the knee injury he sustained in the team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

His absence would be a huge loss for a receiving corps that has mostly struggled in the early part of the season. Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.

