Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers laments wasted offensive potential

There’s no doubt that the New England Patriots struggled offensively throughout the season. Jakobi Meyers recently opened up about how difficult things were for the unit, when speaking with media members.

The Patriots offense ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game. They also ranked in the bottom half of the league with 208 passing yards per game. It was a frustrating year for a Patriots offense that lacked efficiency. New England ranked last in the league with a 42.22% red zone touchdown scoring percentage, per statistics from TeamRankings.com.

Meyers had a productive year, recording 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns. Nevertheless, he believes that the offensive unit never lived up to its potential, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire.

“I mean, anytime you don’t live up to what you think you can be that is frustrating,” said Meyers. “But at the same time, we know we still put a lot of good plays on tape and even though we didn’t really get the exactly results we wanted, we’re still proud of what we did put out there and we all tried our hardest at the end of the day. So, proud of that.”

As a pending free agent, Meyers will factor into the many difficult decisions the Patriots have to make in the offseason, as they try desperately to get the offense back on track in 2023.

