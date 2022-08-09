Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers effusively praises QB Mac Jones

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is praising quarterback Mac Jones ahead of the 2022 season.

Jones had a successful rookie season that ended with New England landing a playoff berth. Several in the Patriots organization have praised the quarterback throughout the course of training camp. The wide receiver did so on Sunday during an interview with Mike Giardi and Scott Pioli

Meyers caught 83 passes for 766 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. The wide receiver was a frequent target of Jones, as the latter continued to get his feet under him throughout the course of the season.

Meyers had back-to-back games of 70-plus receiving yards at the end of last season and recorded his second touchdown of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 3.

In addition to Jones’ quarterback play on the field, the veteran wideout is particularly impressed by his demeanor off it, as transcribed by Keagan Stiefel of NESN.com.

“He’s just down to earth,” Meyers said. “If a guy went into the locker room right now and met Mac, you wouldn’t really recognize that he was the first rounder, the tenth pick, you know what I mean? It would just be like a guy, you might not even think he’s a football player.

“He’s just a humble dude, a great guy to be around. He don’t really step over nobody, but when he wants something done he’s going to make sure it gets done. So, you respect him but it’s not really a fear-based thing where he thinks he’s better than anybody. That’s why I love him.”

Meyers could still be a big-time target in what has become a revamped wide receiver room for New England. As he continues to grow as a player, his confidence in his quarterback is growing as well.

