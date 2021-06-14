Patriots WR Isaiah Zuber details confidence level heading into Year 2

Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Zuber showed flashes of potential in the two games he appeared in last season.

Zuber was undrafted out of Mississippi State and he proved to be a threat on the ground and in the air with his minimal exposure. He had two receptions for 29 yards and two rushes for 13 yards. Zuber has stood out thus far in the Patriots’ OTAs and he’s a player to look out for with minicamp upon us.

While speaking with reporters last week following OTAs, Zuber detailed his confidence level heading into his second season.

“Being in the offense for a whole year, I’m more comfortable now, I feel more like myself out there,” Zuber said, transcribed by WEEI. “I’m not doing too much thinking. I’m just going out there and playing being able to play fast.”

The Patriots will have some time off after minicamp, but Zuber knows he needs to remain locked in.

“More studying, make sure I get everything down too, all the little stuff,” Zuber said. “Most of the time you probably don’t know your route but you have to know if it’s this coverage you’re doing this, if it’s this coverage then you’re doing this. That’s more of the stuff I’m worried about right now.”

New England’s depth at receiver currently consists of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Devin Smith and Matthew Slater.

