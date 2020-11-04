Patriots WR Isaiah Ford ‘excited to get to work’ following trade from Dolphins

Cam Newton received much-needed depth at the wide receiver position on Tuesday.

At the deadline, the New England Patriots had an uncommon intra-division trade with the Miami Dolphins that landed Isaiah Ford. Though he isn’t a big-name guy that’ll change the team’s trajectory, the addition will still be extremely helpful. The Patriots currently have Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski as the healthy and available options.

Julian Edelman is on the injured reserve list after getting a knee procedure and N’Keal Harry missed last week with a concussion. Newton had little-to-nothing to throw to and Ford’s 6-foot-2, 200 pound frame will provide some size in the red zone.

After getting drafted in the seventh round in 2017, Ford spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins. He went to Twitter to exclaim his excitement for the new chapter in his NFL career.

To the New England Patriots organization, Thank you for this opportunity and fresh start. I’m excited to get to work! https://t.co/lye08OPzph — Isaiah Ford (@IAF_1) November 4, 2020





Due to COVID-19 protocols, Ford won’t be available when the Patriots play the New York Jets in Week 9.

Bill Belichick notes that due to COVID-19 protocols, the team won't be able to work with newly-acquired WR Isaiah Ford and DT Isaiah Mack for about a week. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2020



