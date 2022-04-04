New Patriots WR DeVante Parker leads NFL in his important stat since 2019

New Patriots WR DeVante Parker leads NFL in his key stat since 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When the New England Patriots took N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it was expected that the former Arizona State star would bring an element of size and physicality that was needed in the team's wide receiver corps.

Specifically, Harry would be able to haul in contested catches on passes from Tom Brady.

Harry has obviously failed to meet expectations, though. His lack of on-field production has weakened the Patriots' wide receiver group, but the team did make a meaningful upgrade over the weekend by acquiring DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Parker, at 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, is a physical wideout who also has enough speed to make big plays down the field. He should bring the strength element to the field that Harry was supposed to.

Need proof? Well, since 2019, no one has made more contested catches than Parker, per Pro Football Focus.

Leaders in contested catches since 2019



ðŸ¥‡ DeVante Parker: 57

ðŸ¥ˆ Allen Robinson: 55

ðŸ¥‰ Mike Williams: 53 pic.twitter.com/BJ8rBhNp1x — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) April 3, 2022

The only real concern with Parker is durability.

He's only played one full regular season in his pro career, which, unsurprisingly, was when he posted career highs of 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. Parker has missed multiple games in five of his seven seasons.

If healthy, Parker should give the Patriots some much-needed size, strength and speed down the field and on the outside. He's the type of target that franchise quarterback Mac Jones lacked in the passing game last season.