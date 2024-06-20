Patriots WR DeMario Douglas ‘not satisfied at all’ with rookie season

DeMario Douglas was drafted by the New England Patriots with floor-level expectations, and he blew every last one of them out of the water with a historic year as a rookie under former coach Bill Belichick.

And he still isn’t satisfied.

The 2023 sixth-round draft pick finished the year with 49 receptions for 561 yards, which made him the most productive rookie receiver ever in the Belichick era. He also led the entire team in both targets and receiving yards.

It was a great first year from an obvious draft steal, but deep down, Douglas knows he can be even better.

“I’m not satisfied at all. I got the rookie record under Bill (Belichick). I was like, I could do so much more,” Douglas said, when appearing on “Rich in Real Life with Jessica Hurley.” “But, I had little injuries and stuff like that that got in the way. I know I just come 10 times harder than this, next year.

“Regardless, I feel like I was blessed. I was blessed to be in this position. But, at the same time, I’m like, I know I got more. I was like, I’m proud of what I did. Don’t get me wrong. I’m proud of what I did, but I’m not satisfied at all. At all.”

Douglas will be catching passes from a new quarterback this coming season with the team signing veteran Jacoby Brissett in the offseason and using the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on rookie Drake Maye. There are also more potential impact players in the receivers room with Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and KJ Osborn.

Along with Kendrick Bourne, Douglas still stands out as the best receiving option currently on the Patriots’ roster. A major second-year jump would go a long way toward giving the position the facelift it desperately needs.

