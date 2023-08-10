Patriots WR Demario Douglas embracing underdog role

New England Patriots wideout Demario Douglas has been making quite an impression throughout the first two weeks of training camp.

Multiple veterans have been singing his praises, including second-year cornerback Marcus Jones. In such a short time, it’s clear that the rookie is taking advantage of his opportunities.

Douglas’ speed has been notable, as well as his ability to win in one-on-one situations. He is focused on making an impact, despite being somewhat of an underdog.

“For sure, you know, a lot of people say my height. I’ve always been doubted as you know being young, especially coming out of high school, low offers, stuff like that,” Douglas told reporters. “Then I had coaches like ‘Oh, you kinda short. So I play with a chip on my shoulder, you know. But, I always come out the same height as everybody when I’m on the field, you know? So it’s like I do got a chip on my shoulder but I feel like I can play with anybody.”

Douglas came to New England from Liberty University, where he recorded 79 catches for 993 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s hoping to build on that effort and land a spot on the 53-man roster.

One thing is certain: He’s definitely making things complicated for the Patriots when it comes to depth chart decisions at wide receiver. A strong preseason would certainly strengthen his case.

