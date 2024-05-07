Patriots WR Demario Douglas claims 2024 Patriots are ‘hungry’

Wide receiver Demario Douglas is hungry to improve in 2024, after a dismal overall season for the New England Patriots in 2023.

Douglas was one of the bright spots for the Patriots last season, recording 49 catches for 561 yards. He also proved to be a playmaking threat, as he averaged 11.4 yards per reception. He was one of the crown jewels of New England’s 2023 draft class, where he was selected in the sixth round.

Now, he will be a veteran in a wide receiver room that will include the likes of rookies Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk, along with veterans Kendrick Boure, K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Douglas knows last year wasn’t good enough, and he is eager to improve.

“We hungry. Last year wasn’t good, so definitely trying to improve,” said Douglas, via NFL writer Mike Kadlick.

Douglas’ continued development will be important for the Patriots’ young group of wide receivers. Building on his breakout rookie season would go a long way towards helping stabilize the receivers room in New England.

